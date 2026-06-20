Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi to stand trial on rape charge

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is due to join the Morocco squad against Scotland later on Friday, said he faced trial on a rape charge and welcomed the opportunity to put across his point of view.

Hakimi, 27, who played for Morocco during its World Cup opener against Brazil on Sunday, had appealed his referral to criminal court. French media reported earlier that the Versailles appeals court had rejected the appeal, paving the way for his trial in a criminal court at some point in the future.