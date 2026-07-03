Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia

Portugal made one change for their round-of-32 match against Croatia on Thursday with Rafael Leao joining the attack in place of Joao Felix. Croatia are unchanged.

Leao joins the Portugal attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto. Ronaldo will surpass Lothar Matthaeus for total World Cup matches played with 26 to move second on the all-time list behind Lionel Messi.

Croatia keep the same lineup as in their 2-1 win over Ghana in the group-stage finale.

This is the first World Cup meeting between Portugal and Croatia.

The winner will face Spain on Monday in Dallas for a spot in the quarter-finals.