Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia
Portugal made one change for their round-of-32 match against Croatia on Thursday with Rafael Leao joining the attack in place of Joao Felix. Croatia are unchanged.
Leao joins the Portugal attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto. Ronaldo will surpass Lothar Matthaeus for total World Cup matches played with 26 to move second on the all-time list behind Lionel Messi.
Croatia keep the same lineup as in their 2-1 win over Ghana in the group-stage finale.
This is the first World Cup meeting between Portugal and Croatia.
The winner will face Spain on Monday in Dallas for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.