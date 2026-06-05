SAFF Women’s Championship
Bangladesh energised ahead of final on ‘neutral venue’
After securing a dramatic last-minute victory over Nepal to book their place in the final, Bangladesh’s women’s football team are approaching the title decider with renewed confidence and considerably less pressure.
Having suffered a defeat to India in the group stage and endured long periods of intense pressure during the semi-final, the side led by Maria Manda now stand on the verge of completing a historic hat-trick of SAFF Women’s Championship titles and further cementing their dominance in South Asian football.
As confidence grows within the Bangladesh camp ahead of Saturday’s final, the mood in the Indian camp appears markedly different.
India head coach Crispin Chettri has openly expressed frustration and disappointment following his team’s unconvincing semi-final performance, while his criticism of the lack of home support in Goa may inadvertently provide Bangladesh with a psychological edge before the final.
Bangladesh did not hold an on-field training session on Friday. Instead, the players underwent recovery activities, including ice baths, while the coaching staff conducted video analysis sessions focusing on mistakes made during the semi-final against Nepal.
The team’s only fitness concern remains Monika Chakma, who sustained a minor injury after coming on as a substitute in the semi-final. Assistant coach Abul Hossain said efforts were underway to ensure she would be available for the final.
In a video message released by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), he said, “The girls are highly motivated. Apart from Monika’s minor injury, everything is fine. Matches against India always provide extra motivation. I would not really describe the 3-0 defeat in the group stage as a setback; we learned valuable lessons from that game. We believe the final is a 50-50 contest and we are hopeful of winning it.”
India coach admits team did not deserve semi-final victory
Although India reached the final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bhutan in the second semi-final at Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chettri’s post-match remarks were dominated by unusually frank self-criticism.
The coach from Kurseong in Darjeeling admitted that his side had been fortunate to progress.
“We did not play well at all. We did not deserve to win,” he told newspersons after the match. “Bhutan’s players fought like warriors. In my opinion, they deserved the victory.”
Despite India’s earlier 3-0 win over Bangladesh in the group stage, Chettri also spoke respectfully about the defending champions. “Bangladesh will come into the final with their full strength,” he said.
Empty stands turn final into a neutral-venue contest
Beyond tactics and team selection, one of the most striking features of this year’s SAFF Women’s Championship has been the lack of spectators.
There has been little visible interest in the tournament among local residents in Goa, with almost no public discussion surrounding the competition. Only around 45 to 50 Indian supporters attended India’s semi-final against Bhutan.
By contrast, nearly 1,000 Nepali supporters were present for Bangladesh’s semi-final victory over Nepal.
In a country where the Indian Premier League (IPL) dominates the sporting landscape, women’s football has struggled to attract public attention. The sparse attendance has led Chettri to dismiss suggestions that India will enjoy home advantage in the final.
“There are no Indian supporters in the stands,” he said. “It is disappointing. That’s why it feels like a neutral venue to me.”
Local sports journalists have also expressed frustration on social media over the poor attendance.
SAFF General Secretary Purushottam Kattel, however, appeared resigned to the situation, saying there was little organisers could do.
“What more can be said? When venues are allocated, there is no condition that spectators must attend,” he remarked.
One local young resident perhaps summed up the reality most succinctly. “Indians are busy with the IPL,” he said.
Against the backdrop of almost empty stands and what both camps increasingly describe as a neutral setting, Bangladesh’s women will take the field on Saturday evening for the ultimate test of their quest for a third consecutive SAFF Women’s Championship title.