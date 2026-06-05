Bangladesh energised ahead of final on ‘neutral venue’

After securing a dramatic last-minute victory over Nepal to book their place in the final, Bangladesh’s women’s football team are approaching the title decider with renewed confidence and considerably less pressure.

Having suffered a defeat to India in the group stage and endured long periods of intense pressure during the semi-final, the side led by Maria Manda now stand on the verge of completing a historic hat-trick of SAFF Women’s Championship titles and further cementing their dominance in South Asian football.

As confidence grows within the Bangladesh camp ahead of Saturday’s final, the mood in the Indian camp appears markedly different.