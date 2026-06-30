Brazilians love Bangladesh, says Alisson
Bangladesh are at this World Cup too—not as a team, but as fans. After almost every Argentina and Brazil match, celebrations by Bangladeshi supporters have made headlines in international media. And, of course, social media has played its part in making those celebrations go viral.
The passion of Bangladeshi fans for Argentina and Brazil has also reached the players of both teams. That is why, after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker also spoke about his affection for Bangladesh following the match against Japan.
Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32 last night with a late winner. Bangladesh also joined in celebrating the victory. At such a moment, Alisson's message of appreciation is likely to further inspire Brazil's fans in Bangladesh.
Speaking to T Sports, Alisson said, "Thank you, Bangladesh, for supporting us. I've seen some videos. I want to thank all the people from Bangladesh. We Brazilians, we love you as well. Thank you for this love you are showing for us, and God bless you."
Replying to query about he saw the videos from Bangladeshi fans, how they are celebrating Brazil's win, Alisson Becker, “Yes, I've seen... I've seen a few. I want to say thank you for all people from Bangladesh. We Brazilians, we love you as well. Thank you for this love you are showing for us, and God bless you.”
Brazil had fallen 1-0 behind against Japan before Casemiro scored the equaliser. Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, he also thanked Bangladesh for its support.
Earlier, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had also expressed his love for Bangladesh. After the match against Jordan, Emiliano Martinez said, "I love Bangladesh, I love its fans. I've visited Bangladesh and I really love the country. I know how passionate they are about us. I've had the experience of being there, and I love the support they give us. I love how they're Argentine in some way. So, all my love to Bangladesh."
Brazil, who have reached the Round of 16, will face either Norway or Ivory Coast. Argentina will take on Cape Verde in the Round of 32. That match will be played on 4 July.