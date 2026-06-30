Brazilians love Bangladesh, says Alisson

Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32 last night with a late winner. Bangladesh also joined in celebrating the victory. At such a moment, Alisson's message of appreciation is likely to further inspire Brazil's fans in Bangladesh.

Speaking to T Sports, Alisson said, "Thank you, Bangladesh, for supporting us. I've seen some videos. I want to thank all the people from Bangladesh. We Brazilians, we love you as well. Thank you for this love you are showing for us, and God bless you."

Replying to query about he saw the videos from Bangladeshi fans, how they are celebrating Brazil's win, Alisson Becker, “Yes, I've seen... I've seen a few. I want to say thank you for all people from Bangladesh. We Brazilians, we love you as well. Thank you for this love you are showing for us, and God bless you.”