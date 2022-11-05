France look to cast aside doubts going into World Cup campaign

France head to Qatar as World Cup holders and with the newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, so all should be rosy for coach Didier Deschamps.

But injuries, recent results and off-field matters have raised doubts about their prospects of becoming the first team to successfully defend the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.

After the ups and downs of last year, when Didier Deschamps' team went out of the European Championship on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16 and then bounced back to win the UEFA Nations League, there has not been too much to shout about in 2022 for Les Bleus.

They have won just one of their last six games, a run that included two defeats against Denmark, one of their upcoming World Cup opponents.