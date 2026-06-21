Football

Belgium's Lukaku starts against rejigged Iran side

Reuters
Inglewood, California
General view of Belgium players during the warm up before the match against Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 21, 2026Reuters

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku starts against Iran in Sunday's Group G clash against Iran despite not being fully match fit. Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne also in starting lineup.

Midfielders Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere are on the bench despite starting against Egypt in the opener. Jeremy Doku is not in the squad as expected due to illness.

Iran's Mohammad Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian, who both scored in the 2-2 draw with New Zealand, are in the starting 11. Iran make several changes in defence and midfield.

Teams:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy; Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Saleh Hardani, Ehsan Hajsafi, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanani, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos; Mehdi Taremi

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