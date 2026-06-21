Belgium's Lukaku starts against rejigged Iran side

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku starts against Iran in Sunday's Group G clash against Iran despite not being fully match fit. Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne also in starting lineup.

Midfielders Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere are on the bench despite starting against Egypt in the opener. Jeremy Doku is not in the squad as expected due to illness.

Iran's Mohammad Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian, who both scored in the 2-2 draw with New Zealand, are in the starting 11. Iran make several changes in defence and midfield.