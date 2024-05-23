Barca want Lyon revenge in battle for European dominance

When Barcelona take on Lyon in the women’s Champions League final on Saturday, the Catalans will be out not only for revenge but also to cement their place as Europe’s most dominant force.

The Catalan giants have reached the final for the fifth time in six seasons and are aiming to lift the trophy in Bilbao for the third occasion in four years.

Opponents Lyon are the record eight-time champions and defeated Barcelona in 2019 and 2022 finals -- they have never lost against the Catalans across four matches.