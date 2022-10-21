Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag said after the game that he would deal with the matter on Thursday, adding that his focus was on the team.