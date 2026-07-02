Ronaldo and Modric: A ‘farewell’ meeting between two friends

Where might two middle-aged friends, both past 40, run into each other? If they worked ordinary nine-to-five jobs, perhaps on a city street, in a business district, or at a school or college reunion.

Had time not stood still for them, perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric would have crossed paths on another golden evening at the Santiago Bernabeu. But these two footballers seem almost ageless. Even after turning 40, they continue to perform like men years younger.

Within hours, they will meet once again—this time on the World Cup stage, as Portugal face Croatia in the Round of 32.

Who knows? It could be the last time the two friends share such a grand stage.

Never before have two players over the age of 40 faced each other at a World Cup. Inevitably, questions have been raised about whether they can still contribute to their national teams the way they once did.