Germany, Netherlands exit creates rare top-10 elimination first

The ongoing FIFA World Cup continues to script history, as for the first time ever, two top-10 ranked FIFA teams have been eliminated in the first round of the knockout stage of the tournament.

As per ESPN, the exit of Germany (ranked number 10) and the Netherlands (ranked number eight) on penalties marked the exit of two top-10 FIFA teams in the first round of the knockout stage in the tournament for the first time ever.

African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).