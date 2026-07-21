Football

FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl

Reuters
Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi next to assistant coach Walter Samuel at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

World soccer's governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.

Tensions boiled over after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy of an extra-time winner from winger Ferran Torres. Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

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Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US- 19 July, 2026.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.

The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter. No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.

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