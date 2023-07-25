Brazil’s Borges outdoes Pele with emotional World Cup hat-trick

Ary Borges has come a long way in a short time, achieving a feat not even Pele or Ronaldinho could manage and winning high praise from Brazilian superstar teammate Marta in the process.

The 23-year-old burst on the scene as Brazil opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 4-0 thumping of Panama in Adelaide, scoring three goals and setting up the other.

It made her the first Brazilian, man or woman, to score a hat-trick on their World Cup debut, according to governing body FIFA.

Her idol growing up was Marta, widely seen as the greatest women’s footballer of all time and now playing in her sixth World Cup.