Fareast and Gana Bishwabidyalay to fight for the trophy

Fareast International University and Gana Bishwabidyalay will fight it out in the final to decide which university will lift the trophy in the maiden edition of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament-2023 on Friday.
Both teams competed in the semifinal of the competition at the Daffodil International University campus in Birulia, Savar.
In the first semifinal, Fareast, who have nine Bangladesh Premier League players in their squad, defeated Jahangirnagar University 1-0. In the day’s second semifinal, Gana Bishwabidyalay defeated American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) 3-1.
Earlier on Thursday, Fareast thrashed Shanta Mariam University of Creative Technology 7-0 in the quarterfinal to make it to the final four.
Fareast couldn’t exert the same dominance in the semifinal the following day as their only goal in the match came from a penalty, which was scored by Dhaka Mohammedan striker Sazzzad Hossain, who has already made his debut for the Bangladesh national team.
National team midfielder Mohammad Hridoy ran the show for Fareast and was rightfully named the player of the match.
In the second semifinal, Gana Bishwabidyalay were the favourites on paper. They started strong, taking a 2-0 lead by half-time.
In the second half, AIUB fought back with a goal. AIUB then had a golden opportunity to make it 2-2 but they failed to capitalise on it. Instead, they conceded a third goal.
Foysal Ahmed netted two goals and assisted the other goal for Gana Bishwabidyalay and was named the player of the match.
Ispahani-Prothom Alo Football Tournament’s technical committee’s head and former star footballer Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu handed over the prizes.
Ashrafuddin was really happy to see two very competitive matches between university teams, “One has to see to believe that such competitive matches can happen at the university level as well. Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament has given us a new experience. A new door has opened up for us. I hope that such tournaments will keep taking place in the future.”
Fareast International University’s vice-chancellor Dr. Raquib Ahmed, Ispahani group’s senior manager Premhori Barman, Prothom Alo head of cultural programme Kabir Bakul and Prothom Ali event and activation division’s general manager Arip Kumar Ghosh were present in the prize giving ceremony.