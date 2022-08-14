Man United bottom of table for first time in 30 years after 4-0 rout

Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League.

The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford last weekend, but much worse was to come as the Bees punished a series of errors to score four times in the first 35 minutes.

Josh Dasilva's strike slipped through David de Gea's grasp to open the floodgates before Mathias Jensen pounced on United's attempt to play out from the back to make it 2-0 inside 18 minutes.

Ben Mee then exposed the visitors' frailty from set-pieces for his first Brentford goal and Bryan Mbuemo rounded off a stunning counter-attack 10 minutes before half-time to sink United to the bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years.

The jubilant home support taunted Ten Hag with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning."