Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 as they recovered from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

The door was wide open for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany.

But Keysher Fuller's curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica's first shot on target in the entire tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.

When Fuller's left-footer crept into the top of the net despite Japan's keeper Shuichi Gonda's doomed attempt to keep it out, Costa Rica's players and fans were in delirium.