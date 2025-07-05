Bangladesh beat Turkmenistan

As expected Bangladesh national women's football team finished their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign with a high thrashing lowest-ranked of the group Turkmenistan by 7-0 goals in their last match of Group C held at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar today, Saturday.

The girls in red and green, who already confirmed their history AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final stage berth following wins against Bahrain and strong Myanmar in the first two group matches, made fun with Turkmenistan and eventually registered cakewalk victory after took leading the first half by a massive 7-0 goals.

Although today's dead runner match was merely to complete a formally for Bangladesh, the Peter Butler charge has taken it very seriously.

Bangladesh has entered the field with the unchanged XI from the last two matches.