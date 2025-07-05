Bangladesh beat Turkmenistan
As expected Bangladesh national women's football team finished their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign with a high thrashing lowest-ranked of the group Turkmenistan by 7-0 goals in their last match of Group C held at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar today, Saturday.
The girls in red and green, who already confirmed their history AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final stage berth following wins against Bahrain and strong Myanmar in the first two group matches, made fun with Turkmenistan and eventually registered cakewalk victory after took leading the first half by a massive 7-0 goals.
Although today's dead runner match was merely to complete a formally for Bangladesh, the Peter Butler charge has taken it very seriously.
Bangladesh has entered the field with the unchanged XI from the last two matches.
Bangladesh's goal feast begin early when Sapna Rani scored the first goal in the 3rd minute, Shamsunnahar doubled the lead in the 6th minute and she further increased the margin scoring her second and third goal for Bangladesh in the 13th minute.
Monika made the score line 4-0 in the 16th minute while Ritu Porna joined the party scoring the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 17th minute of the match.
Tohura Khatun opened the floodgate scoring the 6th goal for Bangladesh 20th minute while Ritu Porna, the undoubtedly the best player of this group completed the winners' tally scoring her second and seventh goal for Bangladesh in the 40th minute of the match.
The second half saw Turkmenistan came to the field with more organized way and did not allow Bangladesh to increase the lead further.
Earlier, Bangladesh thrashed Bahrain 7-0 in the first match and beat host Myanmar by 2-1 goals in the second, courtesy of a brace by Ritu Porna Chakma.
Turkmenistan earlier suffered 8-0 defeat to Myanmar in their group opening match and played out to a 2-2 with Bahrain in the second match.
The Bangladesh eve football team is expected to return home on early Monday, 7 July.