Fernandes double not enough for Man Utd win at Bournemouth

Manchester United's chances of Champions League football next season took another battering as Bruno Fernandes' double could only salvage a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Twice the Cherries led through Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert and Bournemouth were denied the opportunity to win the game at the death after a controversial VAR review overturned the decision to award the home side a penalty.

A point leaves United still 10 adrift of Aston Villa and Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish with six games to go.

The Red Devils have now won just once in their last seven Premier League games to leave Erik ten Hag's future as United boss next season in doubt.

"We have to win our games and we have dropped too many unnecessary points in the last few games," said Ten Hag.

"The opponent was struggling because they gave so much energy in the first half and there were so many gaps but we didn't benefit from it."