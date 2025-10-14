Brazil defeated by Japan 3-2

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told his players to celebrate their 3-2 friendly win over Brazil on Tuesday but warned it would paint a target on their backs at next year's World Cup.

Japan claimed their first win over Brazil after roaring back in the second half to stun Carlo Ancelotti's side in Tokyo.

Japan have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup but Moriyasu has said they are aiming to lift the trophy in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They beat Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Moriyasu said their victory over Brazil will have been felt around the world.

"I want the players to celebrate this result but strong teams will pay us more attention from now on," he said.

"Beating top teams like Brazil in official competitions requires progress and caution and I want the players to build on the confidence they have got from today's result."