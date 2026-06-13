World Cup: Canada draw 1-1 with Bosnia in Group B opener

Jonathan David had a glorious chance to put Canada in front early on but the country's all-time leading scorer sent his well-struck shot from the centre of the area right at goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

After Lukic put the battle-tested Dragons on the board it was Canada, roared on by a boisterous red-clad crowd, who took over.

Canada pressed for the rest of the half but were unable to establish much of a presence deep in the Bosnia half with almost every ball they sent into the area quickly cleared from danger.

The hosts nearly drew level at the start the second period when Laryea went through on goal and his shot looked certain to head over the line until Kolasinac stepped in at the last moment to clear via the bar.