Croatia drop Gvardiol, Ghana recall Sulemana

Croatia dropped Josko Gvardiol in one of three changes for Saturday's final World Cup Group L match against Ghana, who also made three switches, leaving out forward Inaki Williams.

Ghana have booked their place in the next round and coach ⁠Carlos Queiroz brings Kamaldeen Sulemana into the attack for the game in Philadelphia, with Derrick Luckassen coming into the defence in place of Jerome Opoku.