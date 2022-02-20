Kane scores twice as Spurs beat Man City to blow title race open

Manchester City's failed pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the Premier League title race back open.

Kane's 95th-minute header, seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez's penalty, inflicted City's first league defeat in 16 games.

Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

"We didn't need to lose a game to know how hard it is (to win the league)," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "There are many, many games still to play."

The contrast in form between the sides could not have been starker as Tottenham had lost their previous three league games.