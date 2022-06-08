Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany

England captain Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal on Tuesday by converting a late penalty in Munich to seal a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany.

Germany broke the deadlock when Jonas Hofmann fired the hosts ahead at the Allianz Arena, but Kane levelled from the spot with two minutes left.

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stumbled into Kane in the area and the penalty was given after a VAR review.

The Tottenham striker moved into outright second -- just three behind Wayne Rooney -- on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton's total of 49.

"It's a really nice feeling," Kane told Channel Four.