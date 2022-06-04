Karim Benzema: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

French football star Karim Benzema, who provokes passionate opinions -- being adored or disliked in equal measure -- has made a spectacular return to "Les Bleus" despite the "sex tape" scandal in which he has finally waived an appeal against his one-year suspended sentence.

The 34-year-old's talent on the pitch is indisputable. He has a swathe of league titles with both Lyon and Real Madrid as well as five Champions League trophies and is a serious contender for the next Ballon d'Or.

Even seven-time laureate Lionel Messi says he deserves it.

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and has ended it by winning the Champions League," Messi said.