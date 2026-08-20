Did Roberto Carlos really convert to Islam? here’s what actually happened

The 2002 World Cup-winning left-back explained that his wedding to Soheila Tahiri was arranged according to multiple traditions to respect the religious and cultural diversity of their families and social circles.

He said, “My family members are Catholic. There were arrangements reflecting their faith and, at the same time, we included religious traditions to respect the background of my Moroccan wife and her Muslim friends.”

It was primarily the ceremony organised out of respect for his wife’s religious beliefs and her friends that caused confusion among many people. Carlos made it clear that participating in religious events associated with his wife’s faith does not mean that he has changed his own religion.