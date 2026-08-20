Did Roberto Carlos really convert to Islam? here’s what actually happened
The rumor began circulating a few weeks ago. Social media and several international media outlets suddenly reported that Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos had converted to Islam. But what is the truth? After weeks of speculation, Roberto Carlos himself has finally addressed the issue. One of the greatest left-backs in football history has dismissed the report as completely baseless and untrue.
How the rumor started
Several international media outlets claimed that Carlos had met Sheikh Jihad Hamada, an influential figure in Brazil’s Muslim community, a few weeks ago. At the same time, some photos began circulating online showing a wedding ceremony being conducted according to Islamic traditions in the presence of a qazi, with Roberto Carlos also seen at the event. This fueled speculation that Carlos had converted to Islam and married someone in an Islamic ceremony.
What actually happened
The legendary left-back recently married Moroccan businesswoman Soheila Tahiri. After seeing the photos circulating on social media, it was easy to assume that Carlos had also embraced Islam in keeping with his wife’s faith. However, to clear up the confusion, Roberto Carlos recently spoke to Saudi daily Okaz.
In an interview with Jeddah-based Okaz, Carlos said, “I have the utmost respect for Islam. Watching my wife pray is truly a wonderful experience. However, the rumors circulating that I have converted to Islam are not true.”
The 2002 World Cup-winning left-back explained that his wedding to Soheila Tahiri was arranged according to multiple traditions to respect the religious and cultural diversity of their families and social circles.
He said, “My family members are Catholic. There were arrangements reflecting their faith and, at the same time, we included religious traditions to respect the background of my Moroccan wife and her Muslim friends.”
It was primarily the ceremony organised out of respect for his wife’s religious beliefs and her friends that caused confusion among many people. Carlos made it clear that participating in religious events associated with his wife’s faith does not mean that he has changed his own religion.
How Carlos met his Moroccan wife
In the interview, Roberto Carlos also shared the story of how he first met Soheila Tahiri. They met for the first time at a business meeting related to football. Carlos said Soheila is a highly successful businesswoman. They have been in a relationship for two years, and during that time, their understanding of each other has grown significantly, both personally and professionally.
The marriage has generated considerable curiosity in Morocco and Brazil. On one hand, Soheila’s Moroccan identity and, on the other, Carlos’s global fame as one of the most recognisable figures in world football have combined to make their wedding a major international news story.
How many times has Carlos been married?
Officially, this is the third marriage for the 53-year-old Carlos. He divorced his first wife, Alexandra Pinheiro, in 2003. They have three children together. In June 2009, he married his second wife, Mariana Lucon. After more than 15 years together, they divorced in early 2025. Carlos has two daughters from that marriage.
In total, Carlos has 11 children with seven women. In October 2017, his daughter Giovana gave birth to a son, making him a grandfather as well.