Lisandro Martinez gives Argentina 2-1 lead against Cape Verde in extra time
Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead early in extra time as the reigning world champions moved 2-1 ahead of Cape Verde in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.
The defender struck in the 93rd minute after Lionel Messi's corner was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister, allowing Martinez to pounce at the back post and fire a powerful finish past goalkeeper Vozinha at the near post.
Cape Verde briefly hoped the goal would be ruled out for offside, but a VAR review confirmed Martinez was in a legal position, allowing the goal to stand.
The goal put Argentina back in front after Deroy Duarte had cancelled out Messi's first-half opener to force the knockout tie into extra time. Argentina now hold the advantage as they chase a place in the Round of 16, where Egypt await the winners.