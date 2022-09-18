Barcelona climb top in Spain after Lewandowski double

Relentless striker Robert Lewandowski pounced twice as Barcelona hammered 10-man Elche 3-0 to move a point clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

The Polish forward continued his sensational form since joining from Bayern Munich this summer, taking him to 11 goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid boast a 100 per cent record after five games but face city rivals Atletico Madrid away in Sunday's derby.

So this was a chance for Barcelona to provisionally depose the champions and they seized it.