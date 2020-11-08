Kings rout Uttar Bango as Women’s Football League resumes after 9 months

Prothom Alo English Desk
Women’s Football League resumes in Bangladesh after nine months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease
Women’s Football League resumes in Bangladesh after nine months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease UNB

The seven-team Tricotex Women’s Football League 2019-20 resumed on Saturday after about nine months with league leader Bashundhara Kings crushing FC Uttar Bango by 7-0 goals in the 6th round first phase match at the Kamalapur Stadium in the capital.

After a barren first half, national coloured booter Krishna struck two goals while Sheuli, Tohura, Monica, Munna and Sabina scored one goal each for the national star-studded Kings, reports UNB.

With the day’ s well merited victory, Bashundhara Kings are comfortably dominating the league table securing full 18 points from straight six matches.

Advertisement

Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash and Nasrin Sports Academy followed the leader with nine points from four ties.

In the remaining 6th round matches, Kumilla United will face Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC at 12:00 noon while Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash will play Nasrin Sports Academy at 3:00pm on today (Sunday) at the same venue.

The 7th round first phase matches will be held on 10 and 11 November at the same venue.

After the 2nd registration window from 12-18 November the 2nd phase league matches will begin on 20 November and will conclude on 12 December at the same venue.

More News

Southampton go top of Premier League first time since 1988

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong celebrates scoring their second goal against Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain on 6 November, 2020

Bangladesh would play better than India

Otto Pfister, former football coach of the Bangladesh national team

Werner penalties lead Chelsea to 3-0 win over Rennes

Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their first goal with Tammy Abraham at Champions League group match against Stade Rennes at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on 4 November, 2020

Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot

Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot