Kings rout Uttar Bango as Women’s Football League resumes after 9 months

The seven-team Tricotex Women’s Football League 2019-20 resumed on Saturday after about nine months with league leader Bashundhara Kings crushing FC Uttar Bango by 7-0 goals in the 6th round first phase match at the Kamalapur Stadium in the capital.

After a barren first half, national coloured booter Krishna struck two goals while Sheuli, Tohura, Monica, Munna and Sabina scored one goal each for the national star-studded Kings, reports UNB.

With the day’ s well merited victory, Bashundhara Kings are comfortably dominating the league table securing full 18 points from straight six matches.