‘Great joy’ as Mourinho’s Roma hold firm to make Europa League final

Jose Mourinho’s Roma remain on track for a second European trophy in two seasons after a goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen sent them through to the UEFA Europa League final 1-0 on aggregate on Thursday.

The Europa Conference League holders created little in attack but defended doggedly, as the increasingly frustrated home side peppered their goal in search of an equaliser.

The visitors held on through eight minutes of added time and will face six-time winners Sevilla in the final in Budapest on 31 May after the Spanish side overcame Juventus in extra time in the other semi-final.