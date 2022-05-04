Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

“To be in a final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible from this group of boys,” Liverpool’s Andy Robertson said. “As fans and players, we should never take days like this for granted.”

Either City or Madrid will offer a sterner test than Villarreal, but after a chastening experience at Anfield last week, Unai Emery’s side delivered a spirited performance that rattled Liverpool and showed why they knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals.

“I have no regrets,” said Emery. “We have learned how to compete with the best teams. There were some answers we just couldn’t find.”

Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half but sensational in the second. Diaz, who started on the bench, was integral to the fightback, and may soon have to be an automatic starter for Klopp.

“He’s been special,” said Robertson. “The talent he has, the will he has to win. He fits us perfectly. He made a big difference.”

A banner draped behind the Villarreal goal at one end read “90 minutes from our dream” while before kick-off the stadium announcer shouted “it’s possible, the comeback is possible!”