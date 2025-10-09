Bangladesh lose 4-3 to Hong Kong as last-minute goal dashes Asian Cup hopes

Bangladesh suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Hong Kong, China in a dramatic, seven-goal AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers third-round match at the National Stadium on Thursday. The result that all but nearly ended their hopes of progressing to the main event.

Javier Cabrera made his starting lineup, sidelining key players like Shamit Shome and captain Jamal Bhuiyan, and the team put up a spirited performance in front of home supporters. The match turned lively from the start with both sides engaging in a series of attacks and counterattacks.

Hong Kong created the first real chance in the 6th minute when Matt Orr broke through the Bangladesh defense on the left flank, but his shot narrowly missed the post. Three minutes later, Rakib Hossain tried his luck from outside the box, but his strike was comfortably collected by the goalkeeper.

In the 13th minute, the home crowd erupted in celebration as Bangladesh took the lead. Hamza Choudhury's curling right-footed free-kick deflected off a defender's head and looped over the goalkeeper into the net. It was the Leicester City midfielder's second goal for Bangladesh, his first coming in a friendly against Bhutan last June.