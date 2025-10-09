Bangladesh lose 4-3 to Hong Kong as last-minute goal dashes Asian Cup hopes
Bangladesh suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Hong Kong, China in a dramatic, seven-goal AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers third-round match at the National Stadium on Thursday. The result that all but nearly ended their hopes of progressing to the main event.
Javier Cabrera made his starting lineup, sidelining key players like Shamit Shome and captain Jamal Bhuiyan, and the team put up a spirited performance in front of home supporters. The match turned lively from the start with both sides engaging in a series of attacks and counterattacks.
Hong Kong created the first real chance in the 6th minute when Matt Orr broke through the Bangladesh defense on the left flank, but his shot narrowly missed the post. Three minutes later, Rakib Hossain tried his luck from outside the box, but his strike was comfortably collected by the goalkeeper.
In the 13th minute, the home crowd erupted in celebration as Bangladesh took the lead. Hamza Choudhury's curling right-footed free-kick deflected off a defender's head and looped over the goalkeeper into the net. It was the Leicester City midfielder's second goal for Bangladesh, his first coming in a friendly against Bhutan last June.
Taking the early lead, Cabrera's men pressed for more. In the 26th minute, Rakib sent in a dangerous cross, but Faisal Ahmed Fahim narrowly failed to make contact with his head. Hong Kong pushed back and almost found the equaliser in the 39th minute, as Everton Camargo's effort drifted wide of the far post.
However, Hong Kong managed to level the score in stoppage time of the first half. From a corner, the ball rebounded to Everton just outside the six-yard box, and the forward calmly slotted past Mitul Marma to make it 1-1 going into halftime.
The visitors came out stronger in the second half and took the lead in the 50th minute after a blunder by Mohammad Sohel Rana. Attempting a back pass to goalkeeper Mitul from outside the box, Sohel's effort lacked power, allowing Raphael Merkies to intercept, round the keeper, and tap into an empty net to put Hong Kong 2-1 ahead.
Two minutes later, Hong Kong almost doubled their lead, but Mitul reacted sharply to prevent further damage.
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan came off the bench after the hour mark, bringing more control to Bangladesh's midfield. But their improved organisation wasn't enough to stop Hong Kong from scoring a third in the 74th minute. Morsalin lost possession near midfield, and the ball was quickly lobbed forward to Everton on the right flank. He advanced unchallenged and cut the ball across the goalmouth for Merkies, who finished clinically past Mitul to make it 3-1.
The home crowd fell silent, but Bangladesh refused to give up. Six minutes before regulation time, Sheikh Morsalin reignited hope. Jamal Bhuiyan's free-kick from near the halfway line wasn't cleared properly, and as Hong Kong's Yapp tried to control, Morsalin pounced, dispossessing him and rolling the ball into an empty net to make it 3-2.
With nine minutes of stoppage time added, Bangladesh pushed desperately for an equaliser. Substitute Shamit Shome struck late to bring the score to 3-3, sparking renewed excitement among the home crowd.
But heartbreak followed almost immediately. In the penultimate moment of the match, Hong Kong launched a swift counterattack that ended with Raphael Merkies completing his hat-trick - sealing a 4-3 victory for the visitors.
The win propelled Hong Kong, China to the top of their group with seven points from three matches. Bangladesh, with just one point from the same number of games, remain at the bottom - their elimination from the Asian Cup Qualifiers is now virtually knocking the door.