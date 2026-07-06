Bellingham powers 10-man England past Mexico, into World Cup quarters

Bellingham's double inflicted a rare defeat on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca as 10-man England won a nerve-racking World Cup classic 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame Jarell Quansah's red card, high altitude and a fervent home support to keep their quest for a first major tournament win in 60 years alive.

England have relied on Bellingham and Kane throughout the tournament and that duo have carried them into a last eight showdown with Erling Haaland's Norway.

Bellingham struck twice in 98 seconds in the first half to condemn Mexico to just a third defeat in 90 matches at the Azteca.