Zidane replaces Deschamps as France coach, signs through 2030 World Cup

France great Zinedine Zidane's long-held ambition to coach the national team became reality on Tuesday when the French Football Federation appointed the former captain and World Cup winner as Didier Deschamps' successor on a four-year contract.

The appointment of former Real Madrid manager Zidane comes two weeks after Deschamps' tenure as coach ended following France's fourth-place finish at the World Cup. His final match in charge was a 6-4 defeat by England.

"The French team was the only thing I wanted to do," Zidane told reporters.