Iran strike late to beat Wales 2-0 at World Cup

Iran's Roozbeh Cheshmi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match of Wales v Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on 25 November, 2022
Reuters
Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.
Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.