Goalkeepers at fault as Uruguayan persistence and Saudi patience go in vain

Two experienced goalkeepers were thrust into the spotlight as Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played out a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group H opener on Monday, with sloppy play from both shot-stoppers ultimately deciding an intriguing contest.

Uruguay''s Fernando Muslera, who has 135 international caps, gifted Saudi Arabia the opener when he parried a shot straight into the danger zone, allowing Abdulelah Alamri to pounce and poke the ball past the 39-year-old.

At the other end, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alowais had been the hero of his side''s defensive masterclass, making six of his nine saves in the second half alone as Uruguay threw everything at the Saudi goal.

But the 34-year-old's uncomfortable parry from a shot that bounced awkwardly off the turf fell perfectly for Maxi Araujo, who finished clinically to level the scores.

"In the first match, it''s normal to have some mistakes from both sides. Even Uruguay today only really showed up in the second half," Alowais said.

"So it''s natural since it''s the first game. We''re getting used to the atmosphere and the overall situation on the pitch."