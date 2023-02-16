Benzema bags two penalties as Madrid defeat Elche

Karim Benzema netted two penalties as Real Madrid breezed to a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Elche on Wednesday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona back to eight points.

Carlo Ancelotti's team did not play at the weekend because of their involvement in the Club World Cup in Morocco, which they presented to supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Madrid's second trophy of the season, after the European Super Cup, but if they are to add La Liga to their haul they have a big job on their hands.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring and veteran midfielder Luka Modric rounded off the rout on an easy night for Los Blancos.