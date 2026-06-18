Paraguay: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Paraguay is in Group D alongside USA, Australia, and Turkey. Here's a look at Paraguay's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Goalkeepers: 1. Gatito Fernandez (Cerro Porteño), 12. Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), 22. Gaston Olveira (Olimpia).

Defenders: 2. Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno), 3. Omar Alderete (Sunderland), 4. Juan Caceres (Dynamo Moscow), 5. Fabian Balbuena (Gremio), 6. Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), 13. Jose Canale (Lanus), 15. Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), 26. Alexandro Maidana (Talleres).

Midfielders: 7. Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras), 8. Diego Gomez (Brighton), 10. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), 11. Mauricio (Palmeiras), 14. Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), 16. Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), 20. Braian Ojeda (Orlando City), 23. Matias Galarza (Atlanta United).

Forwards: 9. Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), 17. Kaku (Al-Ain), 18. Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), 19. Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), 21. Gabriel Avalos (Independiente), 24. Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth), 25. Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino).