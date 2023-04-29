Chelsea players baffled by poor form: Sterling

Chelsea’s players are struggling to find answers for their poor run of form this season, Raheem Sterling said, but the attacker maintained that the English Premier League club can turn around their fortunes under the right manager.

Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday left them 11th in the standings, stumbling towards possibly their worst campaign since the 1993/94 season - when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle - despite their new US owners’ huge outlay on players.