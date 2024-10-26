Tabith Awal new BFF president
Tabith Mohammad Awal has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Football Federation for the next four years following a landslide victory in the BFF polls on Saturday.
Voting to the BFF election was held between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel following the BFF’s Congress that began at 10:00 am.
Tabith Awal bagged 123 votes while his lone opponent Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury got five votes.
A former footballer, Tabith Awal became vice president several times during the terms of his predecessor Bangladesh football icon Salauddin, which had been the BFF president for 16 straight years. This time, Salauddin did not contest the election.
Mizanur Rahman, a football organiser from Dinajpur district, surprised everyone by announcing the candidacy for the BFF president. Two more candidates filed nomination for president post, but quit the race later.
46 candidates vied for 20 out 21 posts of the BFF executive committee. Six candidates contested for two vice president posts, and 37 for 15 member posts.
Imrul Kayes won uncontested in senior vice president post after controversial organiser Tarafdar Ruhul Amin quit the race midway.