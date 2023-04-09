‘BFF had no intention of sending women’s team to Olympic qualifiers’

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin had earlier said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina ‘scolded’ him for not sending the national women’s football team to the Olympic qualifiers in Myanmar. On Sunday, state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel also slammed the BFF president.

The state minister spoke with the media in his office at the National Sports Council where he heavily criticised Salahuddin and questioned whether BFF even wanted to send the women’s team to the qualifiers.

“I feel they (BFF) had no intention of sending the women’s football team abroad. That’s why they staged this drama and laid the blame on other’s shoulders,” Zahid told the media on Sunday.