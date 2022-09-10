In-form Jesus misses cut as Tite calls up fresh faces for Brazil friendlies

“I can’t close the national team list now, and then another player may emerge (before the World Cup).”
Jesus’ Arsenal team mates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes also miss out along with Philippe Coutinho and Dani Alves, while Juventus’ Bremer and AS Roma’s Ibanez could get the chance to make their debuts in defence.
Brazil will play Ghana on 23 September in Le Havre, France and Tunisia in Paris three days later. Brazil are in Group G with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland at the World Cup.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Roger Ibanez (AS Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Alex Telles (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro, Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)