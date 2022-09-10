In-form Jesus misses cut as Tite calls up fresh faces for Brazil friendlies

Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time.

Coach Tite on Friday named his last squad before the World Cup in Qatar with players given their final chance to make the cut for the finals that kick off on 20 November.

“These are opportunities to have peace and a sense of justice further ahead (in the final list),” Tite told a news conference.