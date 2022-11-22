Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime

<p>Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.</p><p>The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate.</p>.<p>They could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in both team’s opening Group C match of the World Cup.</p>.Saudi Arabia stun Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win