Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime

Reuters
Al Rayyan
Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen in action against Tunisia's Ali Abdi during their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar on 22 November, 2022Reuters

Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate.

They could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in both team’s opening Group C match of the World Cup.

