Butler makes two changes in playing eleven in SAFF final
Head coach Peter Butler has made two changes to the Bangladesh’s playing eleven against India for the final of SAFF Women’s Championship, including forwards Tohura Khatun and Shamsunnahar Jr in the squad.
Tohura replaced Umelah, while Shamsunnahar Jr replaced Sauravi Akter Prity.
The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today (Saturday) at 7 pm.
The final marks the first time since 2016 that Bangladesh and India will contest the SAFF Women''s Championship title in a championship match.
Defending champions Bangladesh are just one step away from making history of winning hat-trick title. Bangladesh entered the tournament aiming to secure a historic third consecutive SAFF title after winning the championships in 2022 and 2024.
Although they have reached the final once again, their campaign has included a setback—a 3–0 defeat to India during the group stage.
Bangladesh squad: Mile Akter, Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar, Afeida Khandaker, Kohati Kisku, Momita Khatun, Anika Rania Siddiqui, Tohura Khatun, Surovi Akter Arfin, Ritu Porna Chakma and Shamsunnahar Jr.