Butler makes two changes in playing eleven in SAFF final

The final marks the first time since 2016 that Bangladesh and India will contest the SAFF Women''s Championship title in a championship match.

Defending champions Bangladesh are just one step away from making history of winning hat-trick title. Bangladesh entered the tournament aiming to secure a historic third consecutive SAFF title after winning the championships in 2022 and 2024.

Although they have reached the final once again, their campaign has included a setback—a 3–0 defeat to India during the group stage.

Bangladesh squad: Mile Akter, Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar, Afeida Khandaker, Kohati Kisku, Momita Khatun, Anika Rania Siddiqui, Tohura Khatun, Surovi Akter Arfin, Ritu Porna Chakma and Shamsunnahar Jr.