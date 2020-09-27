Late Bamford goal gives Leeds win at Sheffield United

Leeds's French keeper Illan Meslier produced a superb save in the 29th minute from a close-range effort by John Lundstram after good work from Ben Osborn down the left.

Marcelo Bielsa's side threatened before the break, though, and United keeper Aaron Ramsdale did well to keep out a lofted shot from Stuart Dallas.

Meslier was alert again after the break when George Baldock turned sharply on the edge of the box to lose his marker and unleash a powerful drive but the 20-year-old keeper parried well.