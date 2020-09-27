Late Bamford goal gives Leeds win at Sheffield United

Reuters
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their first goal against Sheffield United
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their first goal against Sheffield United
Patrick Bamford's 88th-minute header gave Leeds United a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in their Yorkshire Premier League derby on Sunday.

Jack Harrison whipped in a superb cross from the left wing and Bamford rose well to score for the third straight game and leave Chris Wilder's side without a point or a goal this season.

The game had been a story of excellent goalkeeping at both ends.

Leeds's French keeper Illan Meslier produced a superb save in the 29th minute from a close-range effort by John Lundstram after good work from Ben Osborn down the left.

Marcelo Bielsa's side threatened before the break, though, and United keeper Aaron Ramsdale did well to keep out a lofted shot from Stuart Dallas.

Meslier was alert again after the break when George Baldock turned sharply on the edge of the box to lose his marker and unleash a powerful drive but the 20-year-old keeper parried well.

Helder Costa then threatened with a stinging volley that was kept out by the diving Ramsdale.

Bamford's fine header, however, ensured that Leeds move to six points from their first three games on their return to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

