Neymar will be available to play against Scotland

After Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in their second World Cup match on Friday night, Selecao coach Carlo Ancelotti said he expects Neymar to be available for the Group C finale.

Neymar, 34, has been rehabbing a right calf ailment. He last played for Santos in Brazil's top flight on 17 May.

The Selecao will oppose Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing only a win or a draw to advance to the round of 32.

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday, he's going to be training with the rest of the team," Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference via an interpreter. "He will be available for the match against Scotland."

Injuries limited Neymar during Brazil's 2026 qualifying campaign. However, he was influential when he played, scoring twice and contributing three assists in four appearances.