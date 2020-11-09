Leicester grab top spot from Tottenham, Liverpool held

The revolving door at the summit of the Premier League continued spinning on Sunday as first Tottenham Hotspur and then Leicester City reached it before Liverpool stumbled in their bid to reclaim it with a draw at Manchester City.

Southampton had begun the day as unlikely leaders but Harry Kane's late goal, his 150th in the Premier League, earned Tottenham a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

That put Jose Mourinho's men into first place with 17 points from eight games but a couple of hours later Leicester's 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, sealed with a Jamie Vardy penalty, hoisted them up to 18 points.

Champions Liverpool were on course to move top when Mohamed Salah fired them ahead from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane had teased Kyle Walker into a foul.

But Gabriel Jesus equalised after a smart turn and City could have been in front before halftime had Kevin de Bruyne converted a penalty awarded via a VAR check after his cross was adjudged to have struck the arm of Joe Gomez.

De Bruyne sent his kick wide.

The second half petered out as Liverpool ended the day in third spot behind Tottenham on goal difference while City, yet to really get going, remain in 10th.