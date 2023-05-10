Grealish warns Real Madrid that Man City are ‘unstoppable’ at home

Jack Grealish said Manchester City are confident of finishing the job against Real Madrid at home to reach the UEFA Champions League final after a 1-1 draw in their semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City have won all 14 games at the Etihad this year by a combined score of 49-7 as Pep Guardiola’s men close in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But it is conquering Europe for the first time that matters most to the English champions.