PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker's future.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France's captain.

The 29-player squad that flies east on Saturday will include Mbappe's younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe, as well as the club's remaining superstar Neymar.

Mbappe has been taking part in the club's pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal.

Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.