France-Iraq World Cup game restarts after two-hour storm delay

The World Cup match between France and Iraq on Monday restarted after a severe weather alert led to the half-time interval lasting over two hours.

The game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 5:00 pm local time (2100 GMT), was halted at half-time as a huge storm passed over the city and didn't resume for more than two hours.

The match kicked off in dry conditions before torrential ain began to fall late in the first half, and supporters were told as soon as the half-time whistle was blown to "exit the open seating area and seek shelter in covered areas of the stadium".

The vast majority of the 68,324-capacity Lincoln Financial Field, renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament, is uncovered -- leaving most of the capacity crowd to pack into the concourses.

The second half eventually got under way at 8:00 pm local time, more than two hours behind schedule, after the pitch had been cleared of standing water.