Curacao win maiden World Cup point in 0-0 draw with Ecuador

Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day.

Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao -- the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 -- produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.