Farhaan wants to help Bangladesh win alongside ‘South Asian role model’ Hamza

Farhaan Ali Wahid is beginning his stint with the Bangladesh national team at the ASEAN Cup. The UK-born winger is one of three new foreign-born players in coach Thomas Dooly’s squad.

The 19-year-old Farhaan has been impressed by the warm welcome he received from his new teammates during his first experience with the national team. The winger wants to help Bangladesh win alongside star midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Bangladesh are currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, to play in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. After training with the team there, Farhaan spoke about his ambitions with Bangladesh.

In a video posted on the Bangladesh Football Federation’s official Facebook page, Farhaan said, “So far, the experience has been really good. This is my first experience with Bangladesh. Everyone in the team has welcomed me really well. They have made me feel at home, helped me and supported me. I feel we can go a long way from here. I feel very proud to be part of this team. I really want to do well for the national team. I think we can really do something. As a team, we can build something from here.”